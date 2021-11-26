Timothy O’Dell Is The President of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) And They Just Picked Up 1.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Timothy O’Dell, the President of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) recently shelled out US$83k to buy stock, at US$21.20 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

CF Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Timothy O’Dell was the biggest purchase of CF Bankshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$21.41 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the CF Bankshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While CF Bankshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CFBK Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Does CF Bankshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CF Bankshares insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CF Bankshares Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CF Bankshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CF Bankshares and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

