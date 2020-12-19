Timothy Estes Is The Executive VP & COO of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) And They Just Sold 60% Of Their Shares

Some Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Timothy Estes, recently sold a substantial US$11m worth of stock at a price of US$76.11 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 60%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dycom Industries

Notably, that recent sale by Timothy Estes is the biggest insider sale of Dycom Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$70.69. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DY Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Dycom Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.6% of Dycom Industries shares, worth about US$81m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dycom Industries Insiders?

An insider sold Dycom Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dycom Industries. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Dycom Industries you should know about.

But note: Dycom Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.