Timothy Brown's Recent Buy: Acquires $59K In Utz Brands Stock

On May 5, a substantial insider purchase was made by Timothy Brown, Director at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 5,000 shares of Utz Brands. The total transaction value is $59,784.

Utz Brands's shares are actively trading at $11.87, experiencing a up of 2.15% during Tuesday's morning session.

Get to Know Utz Brands Better

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Breaking Down Utz Brands's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 33.58% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Utz Brands's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.09.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Utz Brands's P/E ratio of 35.21 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.71 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.45 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

