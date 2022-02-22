TimkenSteel (TMST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST will release fourth-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Feb 24. Higher end-market demand and cost-reduction actions are likely to have aided its performance in the fourth quarter.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of roughly 59.2%. It posted an earnings surprise of 57.6% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of TimkenSteel have rallied 97.5% in the past year compared with 26.8% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales for TimkenSteel is currently pegged at $315.5 million, which suggests a rise of around 49.4% year over year.

Some Factors at Play

TimkenSteel is expected to have benefited, in the fourth quarter, from higher demand in its industrial and energy end markets. It seeing continued recovery in its industrial markets.



The company is also likely to have benefited from its efforts to improve its cost structure and manufacturing efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter. Benefits of its cost-reduction actions and a favorable pricing environment are expected to reflect on its bottom line in the quarter.



However, the semiconductor shortage due to supply disruptions might have impacted its mobile shipments in the fourth quarter. Reduced melt utilization due to the Faircrest melt shop maintenance shutdown is also likely to have affected shipments.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Timken Steel Corporation price-eps-surprise | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TimkenSteel this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for TimkenSteel is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 60 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TimkenSteel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM, scheduled to release earnings on Mar 2, has an Earnings ESP of +15.68% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad Quimica’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 12.8% upward over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for SQM’s earnings for the quarter stands at 97 cents.



Newmont Corporation NEM, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 24, has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The consensus estimate for Newmont’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 1.3% upward over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s earnings for the quarter stands at 76 cents.



MP Materials Corp. MP, slated to release earnings on Feb 24, has an Earnings ESP of +21.88% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



The consensus estimate for MP Materials’ fourth-quarter earnings has been stable in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MP’s quarterly earnings is pinned at 21 cents.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.