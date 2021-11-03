TimkenSteel (TMST) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST will release third-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Nov 4. Higher end-market demand and cost-reduction actions are likely to have aided its performance in the third quarter.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 30.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 54.8% in the last reported quarter.



Shares of TimkenSteel have rallied 217% in the past year compared with 82.5% rise of the industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales for TimkenSteel is currently pegged at $330.2 million, which suggests a rise of around 60.3% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

TimkenSteel is expected to have benefited, in the third quarter, from higher demand in its industrial end markets. It seeing continued recovery in its industrial markets as reflected by higher shipments.



The company is also likely to have benefited from its efforts to improve its cost structure and manufacturing efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter. Benefits of its cost-reduction actions and a favorable pricing environment are expected to reflect on its bottom line in the quarter.



However, automotive production outages due to the semiconductor shortage might have impacted its automotive shipments in the third quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TimkenSteel this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for TimkenSteel is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 66 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TimkenSteel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 17, has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



The Chemours Company CC, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +1.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



MP Materials Corp. MP, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +35.80% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

