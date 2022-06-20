TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed the most recent trading day at $19.36, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had lost 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

TimkenSteel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $411.35 million, up 25.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +29.28% and +18.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TimkenSteel has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.67 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.93.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.