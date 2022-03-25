TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $23.87, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 59.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

TimkenSteel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +10.59% and +7.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.39% higher within the past month. TimkenSteel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TimkenSteel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.47, so we one might conclude that TimkenSteel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

