TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $15.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had lost 3.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5900%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TimkenSteel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.