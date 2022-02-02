TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $14.79, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had lost 16.9% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5900% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TimkenSteel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TimkenSteel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.85, so we one might conclude that TimkenSteel is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.