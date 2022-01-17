TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $16.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 10.36% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5900%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TimkenSteel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.