TimkenSteel (TMST) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $21.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 15.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 86.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +10.59% and +7.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TimkenSteel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.53, so we one might conclude that TimkenSteel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

