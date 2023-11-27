TimkenSteel (TMST) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.77% from the latest reported closing price of 20.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in TimkenSteel. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMST is 0.11%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 40,278K shares. The put/call ratio of TMST is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,612K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,609K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 58.31% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,379K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 16.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 41.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 7.60% over the last quarter.

TimkenSteel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TimkenSteel manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of its customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020.

