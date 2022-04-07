TimkenSteel (TMST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $20.53, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 9.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TimkenSteel is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 86.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

TMST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.59% and +7.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher within the past month. TimkenSteel is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.95.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.