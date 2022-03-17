TimkenSteel (TMST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $22.89, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 42.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.59% and +7.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.39% higher. TimkenSteel is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.81, which means TimkenSteel is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

