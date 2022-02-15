TimkenSteel (TMST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $15.82, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had lost 3.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.26% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, TimkenSteel is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5900%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TimkenSteel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.94.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

