TimkenSteel (TMST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $22.67, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 0.31% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

TimkenSteel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 86.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.59% and +7.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher within the past month. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.34.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

