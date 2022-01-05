TimkenSteel (TMST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $17.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 20.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TimkenSteel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TimkenSteel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.52, which means TimkenSteel is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

