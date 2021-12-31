TimkenSteel (TMST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $16.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 13.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

TimkenSteel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the prior-year quarter.

TMST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +425.81% and +51.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.81, which means TimkenSteel is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

