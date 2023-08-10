TimkenSteel (TMST) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Revenues Miss

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST recorded a profit of $28.9 million or 62 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, down from a profit of $74.5 million or $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 60 cents for the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.



Sales fell around 14% year over year to $356.6 million in the quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.5 million. The top line was hurt by reduced shipments and lower surcharge revenue per ton as a result of lower scrap prices. This was partly offset by higher base sales prices.

Operating Figures

Ship tons fell 15% year over year to 177,500 in the quarter. The downside was driven by reduced shipments in all markets.



Manufacturing costs increased year over year due to lower cost absorption, inflationary cost pressure as well as higher maintenance costs.

End-Market Highlights

Net sales in Industrial fell around 19% year over year to $168.8 million in the reported quarter. It was above the consensus estimate of $156 million.



Net sales in Mobile declined around 10% year over year to $136.9 million. It was below the consensus estimate of $145 million.



Net sales in Energy declined around 0.9% year over year to $45.9 million. It was below the consensus estimate of $46.8 million.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $221.9 million, down around 7% year over year.



The company generated $13.3 million in operating cash flow in the quarter, down 74% year over year.

Outlook

Moving ahead, TimkenSteel anticipates adjusted EBITDA to remain strong in the third quarter of 2023. It sees ship tons to increase modestly in the third quarter. The company also expects steady customer demand and order booking into the fourth quarter.



The company also expects capital expenditures to be around $50 million in 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel are up 24.7% in the past year compared with the 32.5% rise of the industry.



