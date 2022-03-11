TimkenSteel (TMST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $18.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had gained 26.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TimkenSteel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $338.4 million, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

TMST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.8% and +7.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.2% higher within the past month. TimkenSteel is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TimkenSteel has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

