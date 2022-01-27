TimkenSteel (TMST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TimkenSteel (TMST) closed at $14.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing had lost 13.34% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

TimkenSteel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5900%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.5 million, up 49.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TimkenSteel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TimkenSteel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TimkenSteel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.84.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

