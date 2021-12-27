TimkenSteel (TMST) Announces Share Buyback & Budget for 2022

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST recently announced that its board approved a share buyback program. According to the program, the company may repurchase outstanding common shares worth up to $50 million.

The board also approved the capital expenditure budget of $40 million for 2022.

TimkenSteel intends to use methods like open market repurchases, including repurchases through Rule 10b5-1 plans, and privately-negotiated transactions for the buyback of shares. The price of shares, general market and economic conditions, capital needs and other factors will determine the actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program, if any.

The buyback program does not necessitate the procurement of any dollar amount or number. It could be modified, suspended, extended or terminated by the company at any time without former notice.

The company stated that this buyback program reflects the board's and senior leadership's confidence in its ability to generate sustainable through-cycle profitability while maintaining a strong balance sheet and cash flow. Given its significant transformation in the past two years, it now has the financial flexibility to return capital to shareholders while also investing in the business to drive profitable growth.

The company expects capital expenditures in the band of $15-$20 million for 2021.

TimkenSteel raised its 2022 capital expenditure budget to $40 million with over half of the amount dedicated to high-return internal investment projects.

Shares of TimkenSteel have surged 248.9% in the past year compared with a 36.9% rise of the industry.

TimkenSteel sees fourth-quarter shipment to be lower than third-quarter levels. Although its order book is full for the rest of 2021, fourth-quarter shipments are expected to be affected by reduced melt utilization stemming from the recently completed annual Faircrest melt shop maintenance shutdown. The company also noted that periodic automotive customer manufacturing outages due to the chip shortage might impact mobile shipments in the fourth quarter.

