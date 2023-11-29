TimkenSteel (FRA:ZS2) Price Target Increased by 12.68% to 25.21

The average one-year price target for TimkenSteel (FRA:ZS2) has been revised to 25.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.68% from the prior estimate of 22.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.96 to a high of 25.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.53% from the latest reported closing price of 18.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in TimkenSteel. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS2 is 0.12%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 40,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,612K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS2 by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,609K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS2 by 58.31% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,539K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS2 by 20.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS2 by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.