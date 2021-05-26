TimkenSteel Corporation's (NYSE:TMST) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at TimkenSteel Corporation's (NYSE:TMST) future prospects. TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$62m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$32m, the US$639m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which TimkenSteel will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering TimkenSteel, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$86m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 47%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:TMST Earnings Per Share Growth May 26th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for TimkenSteel given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

