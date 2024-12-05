Timken upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Timken (TKR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $95, up from $80, as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. The markets have been pricing in a “dire industrial scenario” which the firm sees as “unlikely”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The setup for 2025 is “positive” amid continued rate cuts and with some kind of tax relief looking “likely”, the firm adds.
