Timken To Buy Nadella Group From ICG

(RTTNews) - Timken Company (TKR), a maker of bearings and industrial motion products, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy Nadella Group, a maker of linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators, and others, from ICG Plc, for an undisclosed sum.

Timken expects the acquisition to add to its earnings in 2023.

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter, will be funded with cash on hand plus borrowings.

Christopher A. Coughlin, Timken Executive Vice President, said: "Nadella will complement and scale our linear motion product portfolio and deliver strong synergies with our Rollon business. …We also see significant growth opportunities for Nadella products in North America as part of Timken."

Nadella had posted revenue of around 100 million euros in 2022, with manufacturing facilities in Europe and China.

