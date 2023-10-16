Timken To Acquire Engineered Solutions Group For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR) on Monday reached an agreement to acquire Engineered Solutions Group (a.k.a. Innovative Mechanical Solutions or iMECH), based in Houston, Texas. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

iMECH manufactures thrust bearings, radial bearings, specialty coatings and other components primarily used in the energy industry. Timken will fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

