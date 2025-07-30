Key Points Adjusted earnings per share exceeded estimates, even as year-over-year profit and margins declined.

Revenue (GAAP) narrowly beat expectations despite lower organic sales across both segments.

Full-year 2025 earnings guidance was revised downward at the high end, reflecting soft demand and tariff impacts.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Timken (NYSE:TKR), a leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. Most notably, Timken’s earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $1.42, topping analyst expectations of $1.36 (non-GAAP). Revenue for the quarter was $1.17 billion, slightly above the analyst estimate of $1.15 billion. However, both adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) and net income margin declined compared to the prior year. The overall quarter showed resilient cash generation yet pressure on core profitability and margin, with management providing a lower full-year earnings outlook, notably trimming the high end of its full-year guidance, due to ongoing demand softness and tariffs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.42 $1.36 $1.63 (12.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $1.17 billion $1.15 billion $1.18 billion -0.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.7 % 19.5 % (1.8 pp) Net Income Margin 6.7 % 8.1 % (1.4 pp) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $78 million $87 million (10.3%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Timken develops and manufactures engineered bearings, a type of mechanical part that supports moving machine components, and also offers a portfolio of power transmission products, which help drive the movement of machinery. Its bearings business is especially known for tapered roller bearings, which are key to reducing friction in rotating equipment like vehicles and industrial machines. Core strengths include broad product expertise, a reputation for high, consistent quality, and technical leadership in application engineering.

The company operates in 45 countries, serving customers in sectors such as renewable energy, transport, industrial automation, and agriculture. None of its customers account for more than 6% of total sales. Timken’s recent focus has been on maintaining leadership in bearings, expanding presence through acquisitions (such as the addition of CGI, a precision gears supplier), and effective supply chain and raw material cost management are also strategic priorities, particularly in the face of ongoing tariff regimes and supply chain disruptions.

Quarter Highlights: Results, Drivers, and Segment Insights

Timken’s revenue (GAAP) dipped slightly compared to the prior year, dropping 0.8% due to broad-based demand weakness in both major business areas. On an organic basis, which excludes contributions from acquisitions and currency swings, total sales declined 2.5%. The company offset some of this pressure with higher pricing, favorable exchange rates, and the addition of CGI, its most recent acquisition, which contributed $14.0 million to the top line.

Profitability came under pressure, with the net income margin and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin both narrowing year-over-year. The net margin declined to 6.7% from 8.1% in the same period last year, driven by lower volumes, higher costs from tariffs, and increased spending on restructuring and CEO transition. Management noted that pricing actions have helped mitigate most of the tariff costs, but the extra burden still had a direct impact on margins during the quarter. On a segment basis, both Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion posted lower adjusted EBITDA, with margins decreasing by 1.5 and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.

Within Engineered Bearings, the core business, sales declined 0.8%. There was bright news from the renewable energy sector, where demand for wind turbine bearings and aftermarket components increased, especially in Asia, as reported in the previous quarter. However, this uptick was not enough to offset softer demand elsewhere. The Industrial Motion segment, which includes products like transfer gears and belts for industrial equipment, saw sales drop 0.7%. Acquisitions and higher prices helped stabilize revenue, but overall demand stayed weak across end markets.

Margin pressure was also linked to incremental costs from new tariffs, which affected both segments. Timken used pricing and other actions to partially offset these increases. CEO Richard Kyle noted, “We have implemented pricing and other actions to mitigate the impact of tariffs, and we remain focused on serving customers and driving cost initiatives to deliver resilient financial performance in 2025.” Cost savings of $75 million remain a target for the full year.

The quarter also featured several one-time items, such as $3.2 million in CEO transition expenses and $5.0 million in restructuring charges. Timken raised its quarterly dividend by 3%. The company returned $47.0 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and repurchased more than 340,000 shares. This marks a continued focus on shareholder returns despite tougher operating conditions.

Financial Position, Innovation, and Portfolio Developments

Timken managed to maintain robust free cash flow, ending the quarter with $78.2 million (non-GAAP), even though this was down from $87.3 million in the same period last year. Cash and equivalents increased compared to the end of 2024, helping buffer the company’s balance sheet. However, net debt edged higher to $1.78 billion as of June 30, 2025, and the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio rose to 2.3x as of June 30, 2025, from 2.0x at December 31, 2024, reflecting some increase in leverage.

Acquiring CGI, which supplies high-precision gears for motion control applications, complements Timken’s broader industrial motion portfolio. Ongoing attention to cost and operational efficiency, including diversification of suppliers and the use of raw material surcharges to manage steel price swings, is an essential part of managing inflation and tariffs.

Across its broad customer base, Timken continues to serve industry groups as diverse as renewable energy, rail, marine, and heavy-duty industrials. The company’s global footprint and diversified client mix mean that no single sector or customer dominates results, which helps stabilize earnings during sector-specific downturns. Innovations continue in both new product development and operational process improvements, supporting the company’s ability to manage through varying economic cycles.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

For fiscal 2025, management revised its earnings forecast, lowering the high end of its full-year GAAP diluted earnings per share range. The new guidance calls for adjusted earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.40 for the full year and a revenue change of flat to down 2.5% compared to 2024. These adjustments reflect ongoing soft demand, continued headwinds from tariffs, and some caution due to the broader trade environment. No material change in customer ordering or shipment activity was observed in April and May, but leadership expects continued uncertainty in the second half.

Timken’s management underlined a commitment to generating cash and pursuing shareholder returns, even as margin trends remain under scrutiny. Key areas to watch in the coming periods include the company’s ability to pass on tariff and raw material cost increases, the impact of its actions to reshape low-margin automotive original equipment business, and the trajectory of volumes in key growth sectors such as renewable energy. Timken increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, aligning with the company’s pattern of consistent shareholder distributions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.