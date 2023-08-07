Timken (TKR) Misses Earnings Estimates in Q2, Lowers Guidance

The Timken Company TKR reported record adjusted earnings per share of $2.01 in second-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. The bottom line increased 13% year over year.



On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of $1.73 per share in the quarter under review compared with earnings of $1.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues in the quarter were a record $1,272 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. The upside can be attributed to strong organic growth in both segments, as well as the favorable impacts of acquisitions, partly offset by unfavorable currency. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,288 million.

Costs and Margins

The cost of sales rose 8.2% to $867 million from the prior-year quarter. The gross profit increased 15% year over year to $405 million. The gross margin was 31.9% compared with 29.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 18.6% year over year to $185 million. Operating income increased 14.1% year over year to $201 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved 13.8% year over year to $263 million in the quarter under review. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 20.7% compared with 20% in the prior-year quarter.

Timken Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Timken Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Timken Company (The) Quote

Segmental Performances

The Engineered Bearings segment’s revenues rose 7.4% year over year to $857 million. The upside was driven by organic growth and the favorable impacts of acquisitions. These were somewhat offset by unfavorable foreign currency translations. We expected the segment’s sales to be $892 million in the quarter.



The Engineered Bearings segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $189.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $176.6 million. Our prediction for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $221 million. The impact of favorable price/mix, high volume, and lower material & logistics costs and benefits from acquisitions were partially offset by higher manufacturing and selling, general and administrative costs, and the unfavorable impacts of currency.



The Industrial Motion segment’s revenues rose 16.8% year over year to $415 million in second-quarter 2023. The upside was led by organic growth across most platforms led by the drive systems and services platforms, partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation and the impacts of divestitures. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $393 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $67.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. We projected an adjusted EBITDA of $68 million.

Financial Position

Timken had cash and cash equivalents of $344 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared with $331.6 million at the end of 2022 . Cash flow from operating activities was $144 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $78 million in the prior-year quarter. In the quarter, Timken returned $124 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.



The long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2023, was $2.05 billion, up from $1.91 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.9 as of Jun 30, 2023, flat with that reported as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Due to the current order trends and factoring in the ongoing near-term economic uncertainty, Timken expects 2023 total revenues to rise 8% at the mid-point from the 2022 reported levels. The guidance is lower than 9.5% growth stated earlier. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share between $6.90 and $7.30 for 2023, lower than the previously provided $7.00-$7.50.

Price Performance

In the past year, Timken’s shares have gained 25.6% compared with the industry’s 20.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Timken currently carries a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and Terex Corporation TEX. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and TEX has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 43.4% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 54.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.61. Estimates were unchanged in the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.1%. TEX gained 84.7% in the last year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Company (The) (TKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.