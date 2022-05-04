Timken (TKR) Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

The Timken Company TKR reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of a record $1.61 in first-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share. The bottom line increased 17% year over year, owing to higher customer demand and benefits from pricing actions.



On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of a record $1.56 per share in the quarter under review compared with $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues in the quarter were record $1,125 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be attributed to strong growth across most end-market sectors, driven by industrial distribution and off-highway as well as the favorable impact of higher pricing, partly offset by unfavorable currency. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,116 million.

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales rose 9.8% to $797 million from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross profit increased 9% year over year to $327 million. The gross margin was 29.1%, flat year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 7% year over year to $154 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% year over year to $158 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 27.1% compared with 26% in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

The Mobile Industries segment’s revenues rose 7.1% year over year to $540 million. Higher shipments in the off-highway and rail sectors and the favorable impact of higher pricing led to the uptick. The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $79 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $80 million.



The Process Industries segment’s revenues rose 12% year over year to $584 million in first-quarter 2022, primarily on account of strong growth in most sectors led by distribution and general industrial sectors and the impact of higher pricing. These were partly offset by lower revenues in the renewable energy sector and unfavorable currency. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was up 17% year over year to $158 million.

Financial Position

Timken had cash and cash equivalents of $425 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $257 million at the end of 2021. Cash utilized in operating activities was $1.2 million in the first quarter against the cash generation of $32 million in the prior-year period. During the first quarter, Timken returned $124 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2022, was $1.75 billion compared with $1.41 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.8 as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with 1.7 as of Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Guidance

Timken now expects the current year’s total revenues to be up around 8% compared with 2021 levels, reflecting the impact from operations suspension in Russia and expected unfavorable impact of unfavorable currency translation. The company reaffirms adjusted EPS guidance for the year in between $5.00 and $5.40. The company anticipates double-digit earnings growth in 2022, driven by robust demand for industrial products, improved operational execution and benefits from price realization.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Timken have lost 32% compared with the industry’s decline of 26%.



