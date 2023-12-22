Timken (TKR) Boosts Portfolio With Lagersmit Acquisition

The Timken Company TKR announced that it acquired Lagersmit — a manufacturer of highly engineered sealing solutions based in the Netherlands. The acquisition adds engineered sealing products to Timken’s portfolio. This move also strengthens the company’s presence in the attractive marine market.



Founded in 1856, Lagersmit serves top propulsion manufacturers, ship owners, pump manufacturers and other industrial customers worldwide who demand innovative sealing systems. It is estimated to generate $40 million in revenue. Lagersmit’s premium products are highly complementary to TKR’s existing portfolio.



TKR funded the deal with cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility. Other terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.



The results of the acquired company will be included in Timken’s Industrial Motion segment. Notably, the Industrial Motion segment’s revenues rose 2.9% year over year to $367 million in third-quarter 2023. The upside was led by higher pricing, the benefits of acquisitions and a favorable currency translation, partially offset by lower volume. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $75.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $68 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Price Performance

In the past year, Timken’s shares have gained 14.9% compared with the industry’s 20% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Timken currently carries a Zacks #4 Rank (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and A. O. Smith Corporation AOS.



REZI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AIT and AOS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resideo Technologies’ 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.48. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.7%. REZI shares have rallied 15.9% in a year.



Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $9.43 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Estimates have moved up 4% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 27.2% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A. O. Smith’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.77 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 20.1%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%. AOS shares have gained 29.4% in a year.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Company (The) (TKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.