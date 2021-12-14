Technology

Timken Steel and Commercial Metals are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Contributor
Brian Bolan Zacks
Published

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks and he has a special heavy metal edition of Zacks Rank Buy.  Brian is  looking at Timken Steel TMST and Commerical Metals CMC. He highlights two stocks that are in the metal industry and both have a set of straight A’s.  That means a Zacks Value Style Score of A, a Zacks Growth Style Score of A and a Zacks Momentum Style Score of A.  Brian never had a report card with all A’s so this could be one of the first times he has ever seen something like this.  Both names have shown strong recent growth and both have wonderful valuations.  Be sure to take a deeper look at Timken Steel (TMST) and Commerical Metals (CMC) on the site.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Click to get this free report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular