Timken Slides After Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after the company's fourth quarter revenues missed estimates.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up from $1.01 billion in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $1.09 billion.

Currently, shares are at $80.67, down 7.03 percent from the previous close of $86.77 on a volume of 292,034.

