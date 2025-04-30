Timken Slashes FY25 Outlook On Estimated Impact From Tariffs - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) lowered its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect an estimated net impact from tariffs and expectation for slightly lower demand over the rest of the year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.60 per share on revenues between a decline of 2.5 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.80 per share on a revenue decline of 4 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.43 per share on a revenue decline of 2.77 percent to $4.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.