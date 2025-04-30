Markets
TKR

Timken Slashes FY25 Outlook On Estimated Impact From Tariffs - Update

April 30, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) lowered its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect an estimated net impact from tariffs and expectation for slightly lower demand over the rest of the year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.60 per share on revenues between a decline of 2.5 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.80 per share on a revenue decline of 4 to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.43 per share on a revenue decline of 2.77 percent to $4.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.