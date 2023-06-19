News & Insights

Timken Singapore proposes to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mln

June 19, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - Timken Singapore, the parent of bearings and power transmission products maker Timken India TIMK.NS, has proposed to sell an 8.4% stake in the Indian company for up to $231 million to institutional investors on June 20, according to the term sheet of the deal, seen by Reuters.

