Timken Singapore proposes to sell stake in Indian unit for $231 mln

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - Timken Singapore, the parent of bearings and power transmission products maker Timken India TIMK.NS, has proposed to sell an 8.4% stake in the Indian company for up to $231 million to institutional investors on June 20, according to the term sheet of the deal, seen by Reuters.

