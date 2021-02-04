Timken Q4 Profit Misses View, But Sales Top; Sees Strong Revenue Growth In 2021

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) posted a fourth-quarter net income of $53.1 million or $0.69 per share down from $113.5 million or $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily hurt by the net unfavorable impact of special items, including pension remeasurements and discrete taxes.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $65.0 million or $0.84 per share compared to $64.3 million or $0.84 per share for the same period in 2019. The slight increase in adjusted net income reflects lower operating expenses resulting from cost reduction initiatives and reduced interest and tax expense, which offset the impact of lower volume and unfavorable price/mix and currency. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly sales were $891.7 million, down 0.5 percent from the same period a year ago, as the net impact of lower demand offset the favorable impact of acquisitions, currency translation and pricing. Analysts expected revenue of $874.23 million for the quarter.

Timken anticipates 2021 earnings per share to range from $4.45 to $4.85 for the full year on a GAAP basis. The company expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share ranging from $4.70 to $5.10, which at the midpoint is up almost 20 percent versus 2020. At the midpoint of the outlook, the company expects 2021 revenue to be up approximately 12 percent in total versus 2020. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.89 per share for fiscal year 2021.

The company said it plans to deliver strong sales and earnings growth in 2021, driven by improving industrial markets, an active pipeline of new business wins and continued outgrowth in sectors like renewable energy and marine.

