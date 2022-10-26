Markets
TKR

Timken Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Raises Adj. Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) reported third-quarter net income of $87.0 million or $1.18 per share compared to $88.1 million or $1.14 per share, a year ago. Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $112.6 million or $1.52 per share, compared to $91.0 million or $1.18 per share. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $1.14 billion, up 9.6 percent from a year ago. Organically, sales were up 13.6 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $1.09 billion in revenue. Timken now expects 2022 earnings per share to range from $5.15 to $5.30 on a GAAP basis. Excluding special items, the company increased 2022 adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $5.80 to $5.95 per share. The company now expects 2022 revenue to be up approximately 9 percent in total at the midpoint from 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular