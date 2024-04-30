Timken Q1 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Ups Annual Profit Outlook, But Below View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Timken Co. (TKR) now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $5.10 - $5.40 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.00 - $6.30. This is higher than the previous outlook for earnings per share in the range of $4.90 - $5.30 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.80 - $6.20.

The Street was looking for $6.05 per share.

Timken now expects revenue to be down 2 to 4 percent year on year. Analysts expect revenue to decline 3.7 percent from last year.

Timken shares had closed at $86.70, up 2.02 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $65.71 - $95.08 in the last 1 year.

Q1 Results:

Timken Co. (TKR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $103.5 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $122.3 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $125.7 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.19 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $103.5 Mln. vs. $122.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

