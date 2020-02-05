Timken Guides FY20 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.65 per share on revenue change between down 2 percent and up 2 percent , or roughly flat at the midpoint. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.66 per share on a revenue decline of 1.0 percent to $3.74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We expect profitability to improve meaningfully from fourth-quarter levels, and we remain focused on driving outgrowth, integrating recent acquisitions and advancing our operational excellence initiatives," said Richard Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.