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TKR

Timken Earnings Fall In Q2; Lifts FY26 Outlook

August 04, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR), a manufacturer of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $28.9 million from $78.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.41 versus $1.12 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company increased to $128.4 million from $99.3 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.83 versus $1.42 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $247.2 million from $208.2 million in the prior year.

Operating income decreased to $84.8 million from $147.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.26 billion from $1.17 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 earnings per share to be $3.75 to $4.05 and raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $6.05 to $6.35 from the prior range.

The company also expects full-year 2026 revenue to increase approximately 5.5%, up from its prior outlook of 5% growth.

In pre-market trading, the Timken Co is 0.70% lesser at $140.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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