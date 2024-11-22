News & Insights

Stocks

Timken downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

November 22, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc downgraded Timken (TKR) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target Following five quarters of negative organic growth, short cycle industrials are likely close to a bottom, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, the firm is shifting its ratings toward companies that have stronger competitive positions and pricing power, more identifiable catalysts, or more favorable end markets. Based on that, it upgraded RBC Bearings while downgrading Timken. KeyBanc thinks Timken could continue to face challenges in some of its important end markets like renewables, transportation, and heavy industries.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.