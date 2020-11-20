Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Timken Company (TKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.21, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $72.21, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.92 and a 224.47% increase over the 52 week low of $22.26.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.49%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 32.01% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of TKR at 5.33%.

