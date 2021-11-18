Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Timken Company (TKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.03, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $74.03, representing a -19.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.39 and a 14.49% increase over the 52 week low of $64.66.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.68%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tkr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 8.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TKR at 3.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.