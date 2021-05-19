Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Timken Company (TKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.14, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $88.14, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.39 and a 120.24% increase over the 52 week low of $40.02.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.14. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.77%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.