Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Timken Company (TKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $73.46, representing a -15.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.44 and a 230.08% increase over the 52 week low of $22.26.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.07%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 39.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TKR at 10000%.

