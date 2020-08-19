Dividends
Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Timken Company (TKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.35, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $54.35, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.78 and a 144.21% increase over the 52 week low of $22.26.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.88%, compared to an industry average of -16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TKR as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 39.94% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of TKR at 5.24%.

