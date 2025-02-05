TIMKEN COMPANY Earnings Results: $TKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

TIMKEN COMPANY ($TKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, beating estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,073,599,999, missing estimates of $1,076,753,223 by $-3,153,224.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TIMKEN COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

TIMKEN COMPANY insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 112,764 shares for an estimated $8,839,469 .

. PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,800.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TIMKEN COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of TIMKEN COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TIMKEN COMPANY Government Contracts

We have seen $4,367,589 of award payments to $TKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.