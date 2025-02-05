TIMKEN COMPANY Earnings Results: $TKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

TIMKEN COMPANY ($TKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, beating estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,073,599,999, missing estimates of $1,076,753,223 by $-3,153,224.
TIMKEN COMPANY Insider Trading Activity
TIMKEN COMPANY insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 112,764 shares for an estimated $8,839,469.
- PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,800.
TIMKEN COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of TIMKEN COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,221,528 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,962,595
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 879,422 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,126,480
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 434,800 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,649,292
- ADVISORS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 216,030 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,209,168
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 209,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,937,883
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 187,946 shares (+3179.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,841,968
- DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC removed 168,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,231,607
TIMKEN COMPANY Government Contracts
We have seen $4,367,589 of award payments to $TKR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SPARES: $2,411,640
- MAIN REDUCTION GEAR REPAIR: $1,327,962
- 8510447255!CONE AND ROLLERS,TAPERED ROLL: $89,176
- BEARING,SLEEVE: $75,720
- SUPPLY OF A NON-DRIVE SIDE GEARBOX FOR DEER CREEK LAKE, MR. STERLING, OHIO FOR THE US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEE...: $74,310
