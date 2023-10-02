News & Insights

Timken Company Acquires Rosa Sistemi In Italy - Quick Facts

October 02, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) has acquired Rosa Sistemi S.p.A., a European designer and manufacturer of roller guideways, linear bearings, customized linear systems and actuators, commercialized ball guideways and precision ball screws. Rosa Sistemi has its headquarters, R&D and high-precision manufacturing facility in Milan, Italy. It is expected to generate around $15 million in revenue in calendar year 2023.

Christopher Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and president of Industrial Motion, said: "This acquisition provides attractive operational synergies and geographical expansion opportunities to scale and grow the business leveraging our global footprint."

