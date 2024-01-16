Timken Co. (TKR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.92, changing hands as low as $77.02 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.71 per share, with $95.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.