Timken Co. Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Sees Annual Earnings Below Consensus - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Timken Co. (TKR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $58.7 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $97.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $97.3 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.091 billion from $1.082 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, Timken expects earnings below the consensus estimate.

It expects to post net income per share of $ $4.90 to $5.30.

Excluding items, the company projects to earn an annual income per share of $5.80 to $6.20.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn income per share of 6.79, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Timken expects an annual revenue growth of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent. Analysts, on average forecast the firm to generate revenue of $4.7 billion, for the year.

Timken Co. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $58.7 Mln. vs. $97.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.091 Bln vs. $1.082 Bln last year.

